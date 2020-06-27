Matthus McCall West, Jr., 70, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Matthus was born July 1, 1949, in Ville Platte and was a lifelong resident of Acadiana. After Matthus graduated from high school, he attended USL, now UL-Lafayette. He was a respected chef throughout Acadiana and Breckenridge, CO until his retirement. Matthus was an avid painter and liked to hunt and fish. After retirement, he most enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Matthus liked UL and Saints football, cooking and gardening. Matthus is survived by his son, Marcus MaCall West and his fiancée Paulina Amaro Santiago, of Lafayette. He was preceded in death by his parents, Matthus McCall West, Sr. and Virginia Annette Gremillion West and one sister, Deidra West. The family wishes to thank all the doctors and staff of the ICU unit at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette as well as The Miller family for the compassionate care given to Matthus and his family. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.