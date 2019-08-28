Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maud Guilbeau Arceneaux. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Scott for Maud Guilbeau Arceneaux, 82, who passed away on August 27, 2019. Reverend Cedric Sonnier will celebrate the Mass. Readers will be Ned Guilbeau, Annette Trahan and Monique Cossich. Giftbearers will be Katie and Allie Guidry. Burial will take place in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery Mausoleum. Maud was born and grew up in the Ossun Community. She was a 1955 graduate of Scott High School. She attended USL and was employed by USL from 1956 to 1962. Maud was a member of the St. Theresa Catholic Daughters of Duson, LA and the Bonne Mort Societe. She was a loyal Atlanta Braves fan and loved raising and sharing Daylilies with family and friends. Maud, a resident of Scott, was the daughter of the late Armond Guilbeau and the former Eve Dugas. She is survived by two daughters, Ellen Arceneaux of Scott, Paula Guidry of Breaux Bridge and her husband, Billy Guidry; one son, Edward Arceneaux of Houston, Texas; two granddaughters, Katie and Allie Guidry of Breaux Bridge; two brothers, Charles Ned Guilbeau and his wife, Shirley of Lafayette and Paul Allen Guilbeau and his wife, Vernola of Lafayette; one sister in law, Rose Guilbeau; one Godchild, Charles Guilbeau and his wife, Veda; her birthday buddy and great nephew, Patrick Robichaux as well as numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Arnold Arceneaux; her parents and one brother, John Oran Guilbeau. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home of Scott on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited by Deacon Art Bakeler at 6:00 PM on Friday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue on Saturday from 8:00 AM until the time of service. 