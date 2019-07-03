Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maude Bennett Corne. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services for Maude Bennett Corne, 102, of Lafayette, will be held on Friday, July 5th, at 2:00 PM at Delhomme Funeral Home, with Reverend Scott McKenzie officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Mrs. Corne passed away on June 30th. She was born on January 23, 1917 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the daughter of Henry James Bennett and Estella Case Bennett, into a family total of 3 brothers and 5 sisters. Even as a young child, Maude always wanted to be a nurse. After graduating from Istrouma High School, she enrolled in nursing school at Baton Rouge General Hospital. Part of her training took her to New Orleans Charity Hospital. On her first rotation, Obstetrics, she met a young doctor from Lafayette, Dr. Albert Corne. From that meeting a romance bloomed. After nursing school graduation and passing her board exam, they were married on April 16, 1937. Before long they settled in St. Martinville, Louisiana and began working together. They founded St. Martin Infirmary, the only hospital St. Martinville has ever had, and worked there side by side at the hospital for 47 years. During that time, Mrs. Corne was Director of Nurses, Chief Dietitian, and Head Nurse Anesthetist. She was proud to have started The Blue Angels program at the hospital. This served as an introduction to nursing for young girls, allowing them to do simple and basic nursing activities while under supervision. As a result of this program, many participants eventually became professional nurses. Her service in St. Martinville continued until she and Dr. Corne sold the hospital to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in 1985. They then moved to Lafayette where she has resided. She was a longtime member of Jenkins Memorial Baptist Church of St. Martinville, and was a member of Lafayette's First Baptist Church since 1985. Mrs. Corne is survived by her children, Dr. Albert Corne, Jr. and his wife Denise of Lafayette; Louis Corne and his wife Paula of Lafayette; Annette Domingue and her husband Dr. Edward Domingue of Lufkin, Texas; and Juliette Perdue and her husband Dr. Donovan Perdue of Alexandria. Additionally, she is survived by her loving grandchildren: Julie Domingue Dowell and husband Brad Dowel of Fort Worth, Texas; Susan Domingue Bell and her husband Darren Bell of Waco, Texas; Dr. Louis Corne, Jr. and his wife Julie of Austin, Texas; Lynnette Corne Pearson and her husband Dr. Joseph Pearson of Lafayette; Dr. Laurie Domingue Lester and her husband Dr. Jason Lester of West Palm Beach, Florida; Kimberly Perdue Parziale and her husband Joseph Parziale of Dallas, Texas; Melanie Perdue Taylor and her husband Andrew Taylor of Plano, Texas; and Dr. Donovan Perdue and his life partner Jordan Frankel of New Orleans. She is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren: Brooks Bell, Thomas Dowell, Ashlyn Bell Stewart, James Dowell, Sara Beth Dowell, Weston Bell, Blake Pearson, Olivia Pearson, Hayden Pearson, Corinne Taylor, Natalie Lester, Charlie Corne, Marie Corne, Lawson Taylor, Jane Corne, Luke Lester, Lionel Frankel-Perdue and Arthur Frankel Perdue. She was preceded in death by her parents, her 8 brothers and sisters, and her husband of 64 years, Dr. Albert Corne. Family members would like to express their gratitude for the friendship to her by so many friends over these many years. Thank you to her doctor, Dr. Stephen Salopek, for his kindness and excellent care over the years. Also, there is great appreciation for the special care provided by her care givers, Betty Roberts and LaShaunda Olivier. Personal condolences may be sent to the Corne family at Funeral Services for Maude Bennett Corne, 102, of Lafayette, will be held on Friday, July 5th, at 2:00 PM at Delhomme Funeral Home, with Reverend Scott McKenzie officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Mrs. Corne passed away on June 30th. She was born on January 23, 1917 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the daughter of Henry James Bennett and Estella Case Bennett, into a family total of 3 brothers and 5 sisters. Even as a young child, Maude always wanted to be a nurse. After graduating from Istrouma High School, she enrolled in nursing school at Baton Rouge General Hospital. Part of her training took her to New Orleans Charity Hospital. On her first rotation, Obstetrics, she met a young doctor from Lafayette, Dr. Albert Corne. From that meeting a romance bloomed. After nursing school graduation and passing her board exam, they were married on April 16, 1937. Before long they settled in St. Martinville, Louisiana and began working together. They founded St. Martin Infirmary, the only hospital St. Martinville has ever had, and worked there side by side at the hospital for 47 years. During that time, Mrs. Corne was Director of Nurses, Chief Dietitian, and Head Nurse Anesthetist. She was proud to have started The Blue Angels program at the hospital. This served as an introduction to nursing for young girls, allowing them to do simple and basic nursing activities while under supervision. As a result of this program, many participants eventually became professional nurses. Her service in St. Martinville continued until she and Dr. Corne sold the hospital to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in 1985. They then moved to Lafayette where she has resided. She was a longtime member of Jenkins Memorial Baptist Church of St. Martinville, and was a member of Lafayette's First Baptist Church since 1985. Mrs. Corne is survived by her children, Dr. Albert Corne, Jr. and his wife Denise of Lafayette; Louis Corne and his wife Paula of Lafayette; Annette Domingue and her husband Dr. Edward Domingue of Lufkin, Texas; and Juliette Perdue and her husband Dr. Donovan Perdue of Alexandria. Additionally, she is survived by her loving grandchildren: Julie Domingue Dowell and husband Brad Dowel of Fort Worth, Texas; Susan Domingue Bell and her husband Darren Bell of Waco, Texas; Dr. Louis Corne, Jr. and his wife Julie of Austin, Texas; Lynnette Corne Pearson and her husband Dr. Joseph Pearson of Lafayette; Dr. Laurie Domingue Lester and her husband Dr. Jason Lester of West Palm Beach, Florida; Kimberly Perdue Parziale and her husband Joseph Parziale of Dallas, Texas; Melanie Perdue Taylor and her husband Andrew Taylor of Plano, Texas; and Dr. Donovan Perdue and his life partner Jordan Frankel of New Orleans. She is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren: Brooks Bell, Thomas Dowell, Ashlyn Bell Stewart, James Dowell, Sara Beth Dowell, Weston Bell, Blake Pearson, Olivia Pearson, Hayden Pearson, Corinne Taylor, Natalie Lester, Charlie Corne, Marie Corne, Lawson Taylor, Jane Corne, Luke Lester, Lionel Frankel-Perdue and Arthur Frankel Perdue. She was preceded in death by her parents, her 8 brothers and sisters, and her husband of 64 years, Dr. Albert Corne. Family members would like to express their gratitude for the friendship to her by so many friends over these many years. Thank you to her doctor, Dr. Stephen Salopek, for his kindness and excellent care over the years. Also, there is great appreciation for the special care provided by her care givers, Betty Roberts and LaShaunda Olivier. Personal condolences may be sent to the Corne family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from July 3 to July 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close