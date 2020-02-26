A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, March, 2, 2020 in Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Maxie Vaughn Lambert, 82, who passed away on February 25, 2020. Reverend Gary Schexnayder will conduct the Memorial Service. Maxie served in the North Carolina Army National Guard from 1954 to 1957. He served on active duty in the U. S. Army from 1958 to 1960 with the Berlin Brigade as an Infantryman. Maxie retired from the U. S. Department of Interior - Mineral Management Service after 35 years. Mr. Lambert, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Forest Lambert and the former Eleanor Robinette. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Genevieve Baudoin Lambert; daughter, Christy Landry and her husband, Gabriel Landry, III; son, Micah Lambert; grandchildren, Noah Tate, Genevieve Tate, and Hayden Landry; siblings, Floyd Lambert, Mary Pearson, Judy Lambert and Charles Lambert. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Joyce Childress. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the . Personal condolences may be sent to the Lambert family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 26 to Mar. 2, 2020