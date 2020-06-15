Maxine Wyatt Cooper
Funeral services were held at 3:00 pm Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Pentecostals of Crowley Church for Maxine Wyatt Cooper, 73, who passed away June 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Rev. Len Whitaker, pastor of the Pentecostals of Crowley Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Saturday from 9:00 am to the time of service at the Pentecostals of Crowley Church. Interment will be in Maxie Cemetery. Maxine was a well-loved educator in Rapides and Acadia Parish for 30 years. She and her husband Lavonne were lifelong members of the Pentecostals of Crowley Church. Her favorite pastimes were sewing and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 52 years Marion Lavonne Cooper of Crowley; one son, Brandon Vaughn Cooper and wife Denise of Lafayette; one daughter, Heather Cooper Smith and husband Tyler of Crowley; two sisters, Loretta Johnson of Crowley, and Gwyn Norris of Egan; three grandchildren, Wyatt Ellis Cooper, Abigail Ruth Cooper, and Avery June Smith. Mrs. Cooper is preceded in death by her parents, Larry and Iona "Sis" Wyatt; grandson, Noah Vaughn Cooper, and three angel grandchildren. Her pallbearers will be Brandon Cooper, Wyatt Cooper, Tyler Smith, Caleb Larsen, Nathanael Larsen, and JJ Norris; and two honorary pallbearers will be Abigail Cooper, and Avery Smith. In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made to the Miles Perret Cancer Services: 2130 Kaliste Saloom Rd Ste 200, Lafayette, LA 70508. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
301 N. Ave. F
Crowley, LA 70526
337-783-3313
