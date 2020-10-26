A Celebration of Life for Mazie Leah Broussard will be held at Asbury Methodist Church, 101 Live Oak Drive, Lafayette, LA on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10 am until time of Private Services at 11 am. Mazie will be laid to rest following the services at The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Lafayette, LA. Our precious little girl, Mazie Leah Broussard, seventeen months old, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in Lafayette, LA. Mazie was born on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 to Adam and Heather Broussard of Youngsville, LA. She was a gift from God. Her smile, giggle, sweet kisses, curly hair, and big hazel eyes will be remembered by all. The name Mazie means "Child of Light." She will always be our ray of sunshine. May her light shine bright and in the hearts of everyone who knew and loved her. She is survived by her parents Adam and Heather Broussard of Youngsville, LA; big brothers Latson and Myles Broussard; grandparents Bob and Joyce Broussard of Mandeville LA; James Stephens of Pensacola, FL; John and Lisa Tidwell of Port Lavaca, TX.; great grandparent Latson Souter of Bossier City, LA.; uncles Luke Taylor of Texarkana, TX, David Broussard and wife, Mary of New Orleans, LA, Keith Broussard and wife, Kelly of Rayne, LA.; aunts Dawn Rester and husband, John of Mandeville, LA, Leah Collins and husband, Matt of Brenham, TX and godfather Jason Ruppert of Youngsville, LA; and many loving cousins and extended family. She is preceded in death by many family members including great grandparents and godmother, Jessica Faith (Rhye) Recny.The family is asking for those attending services to wear either something yellow or bright to celebrate Mazie's radiant life. Those sharing in the honor as Pallbearers are Konnor Broussard, Karson Broussard, Jacob Rester and Sophie Rester. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Women & Children's Hospital, Youngsville Fire Department, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, Acadiana Ambulance, Maddie's Footprints and Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency. Mazie Leah Broussard and her family were cared for and entrusted fin al arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store