Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Graveside service 11:00 AM Calvary Cemetery Lafayette , LA

A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 11:00 AM in Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette, for Melaine Sebastian, 28, who passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. Services will be live-streamed through Martin & Castille's Facebook page under the group, "Melaine Sebastian". A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for all friends and family. Reverend Cedric Sonnier, Pastor of St. Mary Mother of the Church in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include her parents, Rebecca Knapp Sebastian and Tad Sebastian; her siblings, Colton Sebastian and fiancée, Hannah Norred, Lucas Sebastian, Max Sebastian and Anna Sebastian; Melaine's boyfriend of several years, Kyle Meredith; her niece Emma Rose Sebastian, whom she adored and a nephew "baby boy" on the way; her maternal grandparents, Norval Knapp and Gloria Bordeaux Knapp; her paternal grandparents, Marion Sebastian and Barbara Hiller Sebastian; her aunts and uncles, Kathleen Harrison and husband, Dr. Matthew Harrison, Dr. John Knapp and wife, Cherise Knapp, Jerryme Sebastian (her Godfather) and Toni Knapp (her Godmother); and seventeen first cousins whom she loved dearly. A resident of Louisiana for most of her life, Melaine was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, friend and companion. Melaine loved music, art, exploring new cultures, reading classic novels, origami and science. She achieved a Bachelor's Degree in Biochemistry at Tulane University in New Orleans and moved to Nashville, Tennessee to achieve her PhD in Pharmacology at Vanderbilt University. She was researching new treatments for Small Cell Carcinoma. Melaine's love was her family, and her passion was to help them and many others through her education and research. She worked tirelessly to give to and advocate for the underprivileged. Her legacy will not soon be forgotten by all who knew and loved her. Pallbearers will be Colton Sebastian, Lucas Sebastian, Max Sebastian, Kyle Meredith, and Jerryme Sebastian. Honorary Pallbearer will be John Knapp.

