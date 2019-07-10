Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melanie Mayeux Murphy. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home - Lafayette 316 Youngsville Highway Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-837-9887 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services for Melanie Mayeux Murphy, 47, will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at David Funeral Chapel of Lafayette. Interment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Lafayette on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of services. A native of New Orleans and a resident of Youngsville, Mrs. Murphy died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Melanie was raised in Belle Chasse, LA and graduated from Belle Chasse High School before attending the University of Southwestern Louisiana and graduated from the school of nursing in May 1994. She enjoyed having fun and watching Saints (WHO DAT) football with family and friends. Melanie was an organ donor through LOPA, always giving back and thinking of others. She is survived by a daughter, Caitlyn Brooke Murphy of Youngsville; her parents, Jimmy and Cynthia Bordelon Mayeux; her former husband, Charles Murphy of Scott; a sister, Stephanie M. Boudreaux and her husband J.D. of Broussard; two nieces, Olivia and Anniston Boudreaux; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Thelma and Berkley Mayeux and her maternal grandparents, Elsie and William Bordelon. Serving as pallbearers will be members of her family and friends. Melanie's family would like to thank the ICU staff at Our Lady of Lourdes for all their help during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation at Louisiana Chapter 9457 Brookline Ave. Baton Rouge, LA 70809. David Funeral Home of Lafayette at 316 Youngsville Hwy (337)837-9887 will be handling the arrangements. Funeral Services for Melanie Mayeux Murphy, 47, will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at David Funeral Chapel of Lafayette. Interment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Lafayette on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of services. A native of New Orleans and a resident of Youngsville, Mrs. Murphy died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Melanie was raised in Belle Chasse, LA and graduated from Belle Chasse High School before attending the University of Southwestern Louisiana and graduated from the school of nursing in May 1994. She enjoyed having fun and watching Saints (WHO DAT) football with family and friends. Melanie was an organ donor through LOPA, always giving back and thinking of others. She is survived by a daughter, Caitlyn Brooke Murphy of Youngsville; her parents, Jimmy and Cynthia Bordelon Mayeux; her former husband, Charles Murphy of Scott; a sister, Stephanie M. Boudreaux and her husband J.D. of Broussard; two nieces, Olivia and Anniston Boudreaux; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Thelma and Berkley Mayeux and her maternal grandparents, Elsie and William Bordelon. Serving as pallbearers will be members of her family and friends. Melanie's family would like to thank the ICU staff at Our Lady of Lourdes for all their help during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation at Louisiana Chapter 9457 Brookline Ave. Baton Rouge, LA 70809. David Funeral Home of Lafayette at 316 Youngsville Hwy (337)837-9887 will be handling the arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from July 10 to July 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close