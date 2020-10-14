A Funeral Service will be celebrated Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Melba Marie Elkins Guidry, 83, who passed away Sunday, October 11th at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed on Friday, October 16th from 2:30 pm to 9:30 pm and resumes Saturday, October 17th, at 8:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited by Dianne Credeur and Norma Bearb on Friday, October 16th at 7:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. Reverend Jay Miller of The Family Church in Lafayette will officiate. Eulogists will be Barry Blanchard and Tina Blanchard. Melba was born August 19, 1937, in Church Point and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. As a young girl, her first job was at a local theatre. She later worked in retail for K-Mart until her retirement. Melba continued to work part-time at the Cracker Barrel gift shop. In her early years, Melba met the love of her life, Percy; they were married and had three beautiful children. During his military service, they lived in Spain with their precious little ones and later returned to reside in the United States. Melba loved being outside and when she was not outdoors, she could be found watching TV, especially Fox News. She liked playing on her cell phone and sending the best emojis. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Recently when asked about her bucket list, Melba thought that it was incomplete because she had not had the chance to ride on a train. To her surprise she accomplished her dream twice with two trips, one to North Carolina and one to Texas. Melba was proud to have attended the Trump rally in Lake Charles and to be standing "in the very front". One of Melba's fondest memories was the fun times she rode in a stretch limousine golf cart with her grandchildren and the dogs. There was nothing that she would not experience. She was affectionately known to her precious grandchildren as "Gigi". Her gentle, sweet spirit and her beautiful smile would light up a room. Melba cherished life and made the best of every situation. She was a member of The Family Church in Lafayette. Melba is survived by her son, Karl Guidry of Carencro; her daughter, Tina Guidry Blanchard and her husband, Barry of Scott; six grandchildren, Amy Verret, Allison Guidry, Ashley Prejean, Josh Guidry, Michelle Stelly and Keith Blanchard; 12 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; seven sisters, Norma Bearb of Lafayette, Dianne Credeur and her husband, Elwood of Carencro, Connie Prudhomme and her husband, Brent of Port Barre, Faye Thompson and her husband, Harold of The Woodlands, TX, Janell Carrier of Church Point, Mamie Benoit of Lafayette and Rosa Pitre and her husband, Richard of Baton Rouge; four brothers, Raphael Elkins and his wife, Terry of Church Point, Dale Lavergne of Church Point, Clyde Lavergne and his wife, Barbara of Carencro and Norris Lavergne and his wife, Carol of Baton Rouge and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Percy F. Guidry, whom is deeply missed by all; her parents, Eby and Thelma Andrepont Elkins; her son, Randy James Guidry and a brother, Joseph Glenn Lavergne. Pallbearers will be Karl Guidry, Barry Blanchard, Keith Blanchard, Saige Beard, Cory Verret, Jr. and Hunter Benton. Honorary Bearers are Tony Stelly, Josh Guidry, Noah Stelly and Hagan Guidry. The family wishes to thank the staffs of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and Acadian Ambulance for the compassionate care given to Melba and her family. With regards to the most recent mandates of the current pandemic, social distancing and masks are required for all gatherings in the funeral home and in the cemetery. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
