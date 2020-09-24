1/1
Melba Kathryn Richard Johnson
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Elizabeth Memorial Baptist Cemetery in Branch, LA for Melba Kathryn Richard Johnson, 78, who died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette, LA. Interment will be in the Elizabeth Memorial Baptist Cemetery in Branch, LA. Pastor Micah Collins with Elizabeth Memorial Baptist Church in Branch, LA will conduct the graveside services. Survivors include her husband, Tom Johnson of Rayne, two sons, Chris LeJeune and spouse Sharyl LeJeune of Baton Rouge, Chad LeJeune and partner Warren Box of San Francisco, CA, one sister, Nathalie Richard Quebodeaux and spouse Hilton Quebodeaux of Branch. She was preceded in death by father, Noah Richard, mother, Eulah Stakes Richard, three sisters, Jessie Richard Andrus, Freida Richard Lyons, Geneva Richard Lowe, four brothers, Elwood Richard, Wallace Richard, John Hugh Richard, Gary Richard. Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gossen Funeral Home Inc
504 N Polk St
Rayne, LA 70578
(337) 334-3141
