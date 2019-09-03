Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melba M. DuBois. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-984-2811 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 View Map Rosary 6:00 PM Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church Broussard , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, in Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Broussard, for Melba M. DuBois, 89, who peacefully passed away at her residence in Lafayette on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. The Very Rev. Louis J. Richard, VF, Pastor of St. Mary Magdalen in Abbeville, will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include her daughter, Janice Watkins and her husband, Terry; her son, Patrick DuBois and his wife, Pamela; her brother, Billy R. Miller; her three grandchildren, Jamie Watkins, Jacques DuBois, and Jonathan DuBois, and her three great grandchildren, Katie Watkins, Kiersten Watkins, and Theodore DuBois. Mrs. DuBois was preceded in death by her husband, Lennard "Joe" DuBois, and her parents, Jacques and Eunice Miller. A native of Sunset and resident of Lafayette for most of her life, Melba was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Broussard for over 87 years and was a member of the Sacred Heart Ladies Auxiliary. Through her years of employment, she worked for Prof Erny's Music Store in Lafayette, Louisiana Agriculture Co-op in Broussard, and La Mode Shoes in Lafayette. With a love for nature, Melba was an avid gardener, loved to sew, and enjoyed being in her kitchen cooking wonderful meals for all of her family. A loving soul and genuine heart, she will deeply be missed by all who knew and loved her. Honored to serve as Pallbearers will be Jamie Watkins, Jacques DuBois, Jonathan DuBois, Allen Miller, Randy Miller, and Brennan Miller. Honorary Pallbearers will be Theodore DuBois and Billy Miller. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 8 AM until time of service. 