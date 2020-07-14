Melbarine Broussard Savoy, funeral services will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at an 11:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Melbarine Savoy, age 73, the former Melbarine Broussard, who passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at her residence in Scott. Interment will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Scott. Mrs. Savoy was a native of Carencro and had been a resident of Scott for most of her life where she was a parishioner of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Survivors include her loving husband, Aaron Savoy of Scott; her mother, Lona Broussard of Scott; one son, Kevin Savoy and his wife, Carrie, of Scott; one daughter, Denise Savoy and her fiancé', Chandler Hutchins, of Scott; four grandchildren, Koy Gary, Kaemon Savoy, Lance Savoy and Lexi Savoy all of Scott; two great grandchildren, Wyatt Gary and Braxton Gary both of Scott; and one sister, Sandra Trahan and her husband, Duane, of Scott. She was preceded in death by her father, Kermick Broussard; and one brother, Larry Broussard. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Friday. Pallbearers will be Koy Gary, Kevin Savoy, Lance Savoy, Kaemon Savoy, Shannon Broussard and Gregory Menard. Honorary pallbearer will be Chandler Hutchins. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
