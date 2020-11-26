A Mass of Christian burial for Melinda "Mindy" Leah Leathem, 66, will be at Noon Saturday, November 28, 2020, at St John the Baptist Church with Father Peter Rogers, S.J. officiating. Interment will follow at Loisel Cemetery. Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, Saturday November 28, 2020, from 11:00 AM until service time. Mindy was born in Ennis, Texas but moved to Jeanerette in 1958. She graduated Jeanerette High School in 1972. Afterwards, she studied nursing at USL. Mindy was a devoted mother and dedicated herself to caring for her family. Mindy had an adventurous spirit. She is known for her love of horses, and is remembered often for wearing a cowboy hat and a big smile, with sky blue eyes and the perfect wink. Mindy longed to be reunited with her beloved twin brother Monte, as well as her brothers Mac & Mike, and her parents in a heavenly capacity. We are solaced that her ultimate wish has been fulfilled.She passed away due to complications in surgery, but had long suffered from heart issues, after having survived a debilitating stroke that caused loss of speech three years ago. She is survived by her two daughters, Renée Rogers Theriault, of Brooklyn, NY, and Jeanne L. Rogers of Lafayette, LA. Mindy is preceded in death by Monte, her beloved twin brother whom she lost in 1972, her two older brothers Mac and Mike, late of this world since 1977, her father McKinley Bryant Leathem, her dear mother Cynthia Leathem, and John A. Rogers, her first husband and the father of her two children. She was a friend to many and will be supremely missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions are accepted to defray burial expenses. Family and friends my sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org
To help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guest are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.David Funeral Home of Jeanerette is in charge of arrangements. 400 Provost St., Jeanerette, LA 70544 (337) 276-5151