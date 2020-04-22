I will never feel his hug again while on this Earth. I will never hold his hand again while on this Earth. I will never see him smile again while on this Earth. I will never hear his voice again while on this Earth..... Melvin Alexander Traylor, Sr. left this Earth on Sunday, April 19, 2020 from his home in Lafayette to be with his heavenly family and our Lord and Saviour. "Mel" as he was affectionately known was born in Shreveport, Louisiana to BY and Edna Poland Traylor on August 13, 1932. "Daddy Mel vin or PawPaw" was the most joyous when surrounded by family. We were always in his heart and no matter what was going on there was always a place for a grandchild on his lap or on his shoulder. He was more fun than Santa Claus and more educational than Captain Kangaroo. He was a great teacher and role model whose patient sensibilities tended to notice the blessings in life often taken for granted. His special kind of love, intelligence, sense of humor and way of living were unique to the world and will be greatly missed, but never, ever forgotten. He was a hero to his children and grandchildren. He was a model citizen to his fellow workers for many years at Sears, Roebuck & Company as well as Montgomery Wards, Manuel Tire Company and Discount Furniture in Scott. His tireless efforts as a greeter at Trinity Bible Church in Lafayette is only surpassed by his great love of the Bible study group there. He has left a great legacy of love for his children who are Linda Traylor Romero Paul (CJ), Melvin A Traylor, Jr. (Lynn), Kathy Traylor Perry (Chan), John N. Traylor (Lisa) and Cheri Hoff Minckler (Harold) as well as Robert Hurst and William Hurst who were his children in his heart. His grandchildren who were the apples of his eyes are Tiffany Traylor, Matthew Traylor, Erin Broussard, Jarod Neece, Raven Neece, John Robert Traylor, Christian Traylor and Jolie Traylor. Great grandchildren were his heart ...Leilanni, Zoe, Sophia, Jake, Hailee, Franny, and Tessa. He is survived by his first wife and life long friend Jamie Flory Hurst and Mildred Traylor Crow, his only surviving sibling. He is preceded in death by his second wife of over 50 years Jacqueline Hoff Traylor, his parents, sister Ethel Mae Traylor Moore, brother Lester Traylor, son Tommy Hoff and granddaughter Leslie Nicole Neece. With the circumstances of the Covid 19 virus a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers during our time of sorrow. Share your condolences and words of comfort with the family of Melvin A. Traylor by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com Mr. Melvin A. Traylor and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services and Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020.