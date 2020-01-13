Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin C. Babineaux. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at a 1:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Melvin C. Babineaux, age 83, who passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his residence in Carencro. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Carencro. The Rev. Gary Schexnayder will officiate at the services. Mr. Babineaux was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro. He retired as a City Inspector for Metro Code for the City of Lafayette after thirty-six years of employment. Melvin was a veteran of the military having proudly served his country in the United States Army. Survivors include two daughters, Debra Marie Stires and Rebecca Ann Legere and her husband, Kerney; one son, Michael Babineaux and his wife, Christine; six grandchildren, Shane Stires and his wife, Robyn, Shannon Stires and her companion, Chad Miller, Shea Stires and his wife, Tamara, Michelle Legere and her companion, Troy Doucet, Aimee Babineaux and Eric Babineaux; four great grandchildren, Jace Stires, Caleigh Stires, Colin Jeanminette and Cale Stires; and one sister, Laura Dell Domingue and her husband, Joseph "N.B." He was preceded in death by his parents, Marius Babineaux and the former, Cora Billeaud; one sister, Joycie Clavelle; one son-in-law, Steve Stires; and a longtime companion, Sue Bruno. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. Pallbearers will be Michael Babineaux, Shane Stires, Shea Stires, Jace Stires, Eric Babineaux, Colin Jeanminette and Cale Stires. Honorary pallbearers will be NB Domingue and Kerney Legere. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the members and staff of Hospice of Acadiana, especially his care givers Jennifer Sumrall and Pam Forestier. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at a 1:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Melvin C. Babineaux, age 83, who passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his residence in Carencro. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Carencro. The Rev. Gary Schexnayder will officiate at the services. Mr. Babineaux was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro. He retired as a City Inspector for Metro Code for the City of Lafayette after thirty-six years of employment. Melvin was a veteran of the military having proudly served his country in the United States Army. Survivors include two daughters, Debra Marie Stires and Rebecca Ann Legere and her husband, Kerney; one son, Michael Babineaux and his wife, Christine; six grandchildren, Shane Stires and his wife, Robyn, Shannon Stires and her companion, Chad Miller, Shea Stires and his wife, Tamara, Michelle Legere and her companion, Troy Doucet, Aimee Babineaux and Eric Babineaux; four great grandchildren, Jace Stires, Caleigh Stires, Colin Jeanminette and Cale Stires; and one sister, Laura Dell Domingue and her husband, Joseph "N.B." He was preceded in death by his parents, Marius Babineaux and the former, Cora Billeaud; one sister, Joycie Clavelle; one son-in-law, Steve Stires; and a longtime companion, Sue Bruno. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. Pallbearers will be Michael Babineaux, Shane Stires, Shea Stires, Jace Stires, Eric Babineaux, Colin Jeanminette and Cale Stires. Honorary pallbearers will be NB Domingue and Kerney Legere. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the members and staff of Hospice of Acadiana, especially his care givers Jennifer Sumrall and Pam Forestier. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close