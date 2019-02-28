Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mercedes Mary Curtis-Louviere. View Sign

Mercedes Mary Curtis-Louviere was born February 1, 1944 in Franklin, LA and passed at 9:19pm, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Loreauville at the age of 75 at her daughter's home with her loved ones by her side. Mercy was a native of Franklin and a resident of Loreauville for 33 years. The family will receive visitors at David Funeral Home in New Iberia on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 8 a.m. until time of services. A rosary will be prayed in the funeral home at 7 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, by the Men's Rosary Group. After the rosary a eulogy will be given by her granddaughter Jaide Sumrall-DeRouen. A Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Loreauville on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11:00 AM with Father Barry Crochet officiating. Mrs. Louviere will be laid to rest following Mass at Beau Pre' Memorial Park in Jeanerette. The Readers will be her granddaughter Jaide Sumrall-DeRouen and her sister-in-law Collette Louviere-Rader. The Gift Bearers will be her grandsons, Eran Usrey and Steven J. Sumrall. Vocalist Nicole Reaux will sing ""Eyes on a Sparrow"" and Vocalist Tiffany Stevens will sing ""Lead Me To The Cross"" and ""In Your Hands"" and Piper Nick Babineaux will play ""Amazing Grace"" on the bagpipes. The Pallbearers will be Randy Bircheat, Curtis Louviere, Steven J. Sumrall, Demetry Kenmuir, Joseph Curtis, and Paulos Viator. The Honorary Pallbearers will be Steve W. Sumrall and Beau DeRouen. Mrs. Louviere was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Thomas Louviere; her parents, Julian J. Curtis, Bernice Guillotte Curtis Louviere; her stepfather, Wilson Louviere; her brothers, Henry, Kenneth, and Lovelace Curtis; her infant twin daughters Mercy Ann and Mary Ann; son Slade Shane Thomas Louviere Sr.; and great-grandson Kayden Briggs Usrey. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a talented hairdresser, seamstress, quilter, and truck driver. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, going to Cajun dances, and traveling. She toured 49 states, only missing Michigan, traveled abroad, and went on 50 cruises in her lifetime. She had a great love for the outdoors and often took her grandchildren on fishing, and camping trips. She was an avid collector of porcelain dolls, Indian décor, thimbles, and antiques. She is survived by her loving companion Randy Bircheat; her daughter Scarlett Louviere-Sumrall and husband Steve of Loreauville and her son Curtis Louviere and wife Megan of Abbeville and her stepdaughter Kayann Louviere-Fanello, and husband Dominic of Chapmansboro, TN. She has 18 wonderful grandchildren Tanity, Jolie, Danielle, Amy, Amanda, Courtney, Eran, George, Demetry, Mary, Elizabeth, Slade Jr., Gabrielle, Jaide, Steven, Sierra, Erin, and Carmen; 17 adored great-grandchildren Chyann, Avri, Chance, Elijah, Davis, Annakate, Ethan, Isabella, Emma, Parker, Bryton, Ashlynn, Damian, Celes, Layna, Logann, Isabella, two due later this year and one great-great grandchild Caden. The family would like to express their gratitude to Wendy, Carrie, Doring, Lisa, Tonya, and the entire staff of Acadian Hospice for their extraordinary care and compassion. A special thanks to Mr. Randy Bircheat for the love, care, and devotion he has given their mother the past three years. You will always have a special place in our hearts. You can sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at Mercedes Mary Curtis-Louviere was born February 1, 1944 in Franklin, LA and passed at 9:19pm, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Loreauville at the age of 75 at her daughter's home with her loved ones by her side. Mercy was a native of Franklin and a resident of Loreauville for 33 years. The family will receive visitors at David Funeral Home in New Iberia on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 8 a.m. until time of services. A rosary will be prayed in the funeral home at 7 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, by the Men's Rosary Group. After the rosary a eulogy will be given by her granddaughter Jaide Sumrall-DeRouen. A Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Loreauville on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11:00 AM with Father Barry Crochet officiating. Mrs. Louviere will be laid to rest following Mass at Beau Pre' Memorial Park in Jeanerette. The Readers will be her granddaughter Jaide Sumrall-DeRouen and her sister-in-law Collette Louviere-Rader. The Gift Bearers will be her grandsons, Eran Usrey and Steven J. Sumrall. Vocalist Nicole Reaux will sing ""Eyes on a Sparrow"" and Vocalist Tiffany Stevens will sing ""Lead Me To The Cross"" and ""In Your Hands"" and Piper Nick Babineaux will play ""Amazing Grace"" on the bagpipes. The Pallbearers will be Randy Bircheat, Curtis Louviere, Steven J. Sumrall, Demetry Kenmuir, Joseph Curtis, and Paulos Viator. The Honorary Pallbearers will be Steve W. Sumrall and Beau DeRouen. Mrs. Louviere was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Thomas Louviere; her parents, Julian J. Curtis, Bernice Guillotte Curtis Louviere; her stepfather, Wilson Louviere; her brothers, Henry, Kenneth, and Lovelace Curtis; her infant twin daughters Mercy Ann and Mary Ann; son Slade Shane Thomas Louviere Sr.; and great-grandson Kayden Briggs Usrey. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a talented hairdresser, seamstress, quilter, and truck driver. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, going to Cajun dances, and traveling. She toured 49 states, only missing Michigan, traveled abroad, and went on 50 cruises in her lifetime. She had a great love for the outdoors and often took her grandchildren on fishing, and camping trips. She was an avid collector of porcelain dolls, Indian décor, thimbles, and antiques. She is survived by her loving companion Randy Bircheat; her daughter Scarlett Louviere-Sumrall and husband Steve of Loreauville and her son Curtis Louviere and wife Megan of Abbeville and her stepdaughter Kayann Louviere-Fanello, and husband Dominic of Chapmansboro, TN. She has 18 wonderful grandchildren Tanity, Jolie, Danielle, Amy, Amanda, Courtney, Eran, George, Demetry, Mary, Elizabeth, Slade Jr., Gabrielle, Jaide, Steven, Sierra, Erin, and Carmen; 17 adored great-grandchildren Chyann, Avri, Chance, Elijah, Davis, Annakate, Ethan, Isabella, Emma, Parker, Bryton, Ashlynn, Damian, Celes, Layna, Logann, Isabella, two due later this year and one great-great grandchild Caden. The family would like to express their gratitude to Wendy, Carrie, Doring, Lisa, Tonya, and the entire staff of Acadian Hospice for their extraordinary care and compassion. A special thanks to Mr. Randy Bircheat for the love, care, and devotion he has given their mother the past three years. You will always have a special place in our hearts. You can sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. (337)369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements. Funeral Home David Funeral Home

1101 Trotter Street

New Iberia , LA 70563

(337) 369-6336 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close