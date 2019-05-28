Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sr. Mercedes Spotorno. View Sign Service Information Sibille Funeral Home 2309 George Drive Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-948-6523 Send Flowers Obituary

Sr. Mercedes Spotorno was born July 10, 1924 in New Orleans, Louisiana. She died at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Nursing Home on May 28, 2019 at 5:13 AM. Sr. Mercedes was preceded in death by her father, Humbert Spotorno, and her mother, Georgette Mayer Spotorno and her sisters, Emily Bordelon and Marjorie Roy. She is survived by her sister, Mary Gremillion, and many nieces, nephews, and their families. Sr. Mercedes entered the Daughters of the Cross in Shreveport, Louisiana on August 15, 1944 and professed perpetual vows on August 22, 1950. Sister received her baccalaureate in education degree from Incarnate Word College in San Antonio, Texas. As a Daughter of the Cross, she ministered in primary education in various schools in Louisiana including Monroe, Shreveport, Moreauville, Bossier City, Lake Providence, and Marksville. Inspired to follow another vocation call in her life, she transferred to the Marianites of Holy Cross and pronounced her vows as a Marianite on October 12, 1997. After becoming a Marianite, she continued to minister in primary education and served at St. Rita in Alexandria, St. Joseph in Plaucheville, and Holy Family in Port Allen. As a musician, her love for music was expressed in her ability to play several musical instruments, to lead singing groups, to organize and direct the children's bands. As an educator, her devotion to her young students knew no bounds. Their remembrance of her as an extraordinary influence in their lives continues to this day. As an artist, she explored various and unique forms of artistic expression through her rock collection, her sketches of people and flowers, her inspirational ink drawings, and the unique jewelry she created. In each, she explored and shared with others the beauty and wisdom of God's creation. After being admitted to Our Lady of Prompt Succor Nursing Home on October 26, 2010, she continued to enjoy the presence of children. Her eyes and face would light up when children visited, and they easily responded to her as they recognized in her a loving and compassionate presence in their midst. Cheerful and kind during her life, we give thanks for the delightful gift of Sr. Mercedes in our lives. As she enters eternal life, her creativity and delight in God's creation, her joyful devotion to others, and her courageous dedication to her religious vocation are the lessons she passes on to each of us. We rejoice with her and ask that she continue to pray for us that we, too, may embrace ever more deeply the words of Jesus: "Let the children come to me, do not hinder them; for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these." (Matthew 19:14). To celebrate her life, a wake service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM in the chapel at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Nursing Home followed by the Mass of the Resurrection at 10:30 AM in the chapel. 