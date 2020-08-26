Meredith Hoag Lieux, 80, a retired LSU Professor of Botany and Attorney at Law, passed away at her home in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Meredith was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Elda Polaski Hoag of Morgan City, La, her husband James Edward Lieux, and her brother Elmer Lamont Hoag, Jr. Visitation will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads, La at 10:00 a.m. with a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Noon at St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Roads, La. Entombment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Meredith's two passions in life were her family and education. She obtained her PhD at a very young age and began teaching Botany at LSU in Baton Rouge. After retiring from teaching, she went back to school and obtained her law degree from the LSU Law Center. She worked for the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality for several years before going into private practice. Although she had no children, she treated her nieces and nephews as if they were her own. She had a kind and generous nature and was always ready and willing to help. She developed many strong friendships with colleagues, students, friends, and neighbors. She will be missed by the many people who loved her. Meredith is survived by her niece, Pamela Hoag Mixon (Art); her nephews Monty Hoag (Harriet), Phillip Hoag (Donna), Chris Hoag (Arlene), Scott Hoag (Josey), and Michael Hoag. She is also survived by 11 great nieces and nephews, and 3 great-great nieces with another one on the way.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store