Funeral services were held at 11:00 am Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Mergie Miller Trahan, 74, who passed away March 16, 2020 in Crowley. Don Guidry will be officiated for the services. Visiting hours were held Wednesday from 9:00 am to the time of services at 11:00 a.m. She is survived by her three daughters, Nannette Marks and her husband Gary of Morgan City, LA, Jeanette Chautin of Morgan City, and Lynette Champagne of Denim Springs; three sons, Dale Champagne and his wife Debra of Arnaudville, Charles W. Trahan, Jr. and his wife Rachel of Golden Meadow, and Andrew Shane Trahan of Crowley; her mother, Ametile Stelly Miller of Breaux Bridge; twelve grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; three brothers, Nelson Joseph Miller of Parks, DieuDonne Miller, Jr., and Carrol James Miller both of Cecilia; and two sisters Beverly Jane Lanclos of Port Barre and Sharon Guidry of Cecilia. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Trahan, Sr.; one son, Lil James; her father, DieuDonne Miller, Sr.; and one grandson, Brandon Paul Chautin. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020