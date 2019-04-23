Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merlice S. Baumboree. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Arnaudville 224 Main Street Arnaudville , LA 70512 (337)-754-5725 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at a 1:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville for Merlice S. Baumboree, age 87, the former Merlice Savoie, who passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. The Rev. Travis Abadie, pastor of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Readers will be Faith Wyble and Ashley Renshaw. Giftbearers will be Annie Quebedeaux and Sheila Renshaw. Mrs. Baumboree was a native and lifelong resident of Arnaudville where she was a parishioner of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church. She loved to cook, especially enjoyed baking and sewing. Survivors include two sons, Warren Baumboree, Sr. and his wife, Ramona, of Henderson and Richard Glenn Baumboree Sr. and his wife, Marla, of Arnaudville; three daughters, Annie Baumboree Quebedeaux and her husband, Larry, Cynthia Baumboree Begnaud and her husband, Donald, and Sheila Baumboree Renshaw and her husband, Danny, all of Arnaudville; twelve grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Ricky Savoie of Arnaudville; and three sisters, Nora Frederick and her husband, Milton, Veda Quebedeaux and her husband, E.J., and Rose Stelly and her husband, George, all of Arnaudville. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Aldus Baumboree; her parents, Maurice Savoie and the former Pascali Lormand; one sweet great-great-granddaughter who preceded her in death by four months, Audree Leigh Begnaud; three brothers, Francis Savoie, Leroy Savoie and Chester Guidry; and two sisters, Irene Marks and Jacklyn Delaughter. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home by Beatrice Zerangue. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Friday. Pallbearers will be Richie Baumboree, Scotty Quebedeaux, Warren Baumboree Jr., Dawson Wyble, Colby Quebedeaux and Carl Savoie. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff at Opelousas General Health System and Lafayette General Medical Center, ICU. 