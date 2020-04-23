Merlin Andre Alleman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Merlin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Private Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne, LA for Merlin Andre Alleman, 81, who died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette, LA. Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne, LA. Rev. Kevin Bordelon, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, LA will conduct graveside services. Survivors include his six children, Greg Alleman and spouse Deanna, Pam Alleman Landaiche and spouse Andre, Michael Alleman, Catherine Alleman Lyons and spouse Marx, Jeffrey Alleman and spouse Kimberly, Angela Alleman Moring and spouse Christopher. He was preceded in death by wife, Patricia "Pat" Champagne Alleman, daughter, Andrea Claire Alleman, father, Arthur Alleman, mother, Mathilda Breaux Alleman, ten brothers, Tony Alleman, Esteve Alleman, Leodice Alleman, Joseph Alleman, Amedee Alleman, Caesar Alleman, Louis Alleman, Ardon Alleman, Charles Alleman, Felix Alleman, eight sisters, Rita A. Breaux, Maria A. Perrodin, Dora A. Moss, Loretta A. Maitre, Anna A. Credeur, Mathilde A. Meche, Felicia Alleman, Cecile A. Broussard. In lieu of flowers memorial contribution can be made in Merlin Andre Alleman's name to St. Joseph Catholic Church, P.O. Box 199, Rayne, LA 70578, (337) 334-2193. The Alleman family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Michael Liu, Dr. Raphael Higgingbotham, also to the doctors and nurse at the Heart Hospital and Our Lady of Lourdes in Lafayette, LA. Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Gossen Funeral Home Inc
504 N Polk St
Rayne, LA 70578
(337) 334-3141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved