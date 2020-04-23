Private Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne, LA for Merlin Andre Alleman, 81, who died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette, LA. Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne, LA. Rev. Kevin Bordelon, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, LA will conduct graveside services. Survivors include his six children, Greg Alleman and spouse Deanna, Pam Alleman Landaiche and spouse Andre, Michael Alleman, Catherine Alleman Lyons and spouse Marx, Jeffrey Alleman and spouse Kimberly, Angela Alleman Moring and spouse Christopher. He was preceded in death by wife, Patricia "Pat" Champagne Alleman, daughter, Andrea Claire Alleman, father, Arthur Alleman, mother, Mathilda Breaux Alleman, ten brothers, Tony Alleman, Esteve Alleman, Leodice Alleman, Joseph Alleman, Amedee Alleman, Caesar Alleman, Louis Alleman, Ardon Alleman, Charles Alleman, Felix Alleman, eight sisters, Rita A. Breaux, Maria A. Perrodin, Dora A. Moss, Loretta A. Maitre, Anna A. Credeur, Mathilde A. Meche, Felicia Alleman, Cecile A. Broussard. In lieu of flowers memorial contribution can be made in Merlin Andre Alleman's name to St. Joseph Catholic Church, P.O. Box 199, Rayne, LA 70578, (337) 334-2193. The Alleman family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Michael Liu, Dr. Raphael Higgingbotham, also to the doctors and nurse at the Heart Hospital and Our Lady of Lourdes in Lafayette, LA. Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020.