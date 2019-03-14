Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merrick J. Wyble M.D.. View Sign

Merrick J. Wyble, M.D., a loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on March 13, 2019 at the age of 85 in Opelousas, Louisiana. Merrick was born in Port Barre, Louisiana on August 9, 1933 and graduated from Port Barre High School in 1952. He later attended University of Louisiana - Lafayette (formerly SLI) to play basketball. Upon graduation, he attended and graduated from LSU Medical School in New Orleans in 1958. He then spent three years in residency at Ochsner Foundation Hospital in New Orleans with a focus in Ophthalmology. Merrick later settled in Opelousas with his wife, Melba, in 1962 where he became the first ophthalmologist in St. Landry Parish and practiced medicine until his retirement in 1996. Merrick also served on the board of Opelousas General Hospital for 23 years and was past president of the Louisiana Ophthalmologist Association. Merrick was also very involved in the community serving as president of the education board at the former Belmont Academy for 18 years, president of the Les Amies Acadian (French Club) for 20 years, president of the Bayou Rouge hunting club for 20 years, and a Boy Scout of America leader. Merrick was also selected as Citizen of the Year in Opelousas in 1993. Always a teacher and a student, Merrick never missed an opportunity to learn a new fact or skill, or teach and coach those around him the same. Merrick was proud that all of his children played sports and entered the medical field. Merrick and Melba loved dancing and never passed the opportunity to do so. Merrick also enjoyed the outdoors and spent countless hours hunting and fishing. What will be missed most are the conversations that could be carried on for hours at a time about anything from family, politics, medicine, history, cats, LSU sports, and the New Orleans Saints. Merrick also loved cooking for large groups and parties of friends, family, and the French Club. He spent many hours teaching his daughter, Gretchen, how to make pralines, which is now a business, Irene's Pralines. Everyone will miss the company and support provided by Merrick during his lifetime, and the hole he leaves in our lives will be filled with memories of his deep love of family and his passion for life. He will always be remembered for his compassion and kindness for others, as well as his loyalty to his friends and family. Merrick was predeceased by his loving parents, Alphonse and Angela Wyble, his twin brother, Eric Wyble, his sisters, Thelma Wyble and Mildred "Boo" Canezaro, and, his brother, Donald Wyble. Merrick also loved and was predeceased by mother-in-law, Irene Lafleur, and father-in-law, Abram Lafleur. Merrick is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Melba Wyble, and his five children, Eric Wyble, M.D., Stephen Wyble, M.D., Gretchen Anne Wyble BA, RN, CNOR, Christine Wyble-Cornish, PharmD (Robert Cornish), and Jeffery Merrick Wyble (Maureen McEvoy Wyble, M.D.). He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Christopher Merrick Wyble, Allison Rene Wyble, Isabella Rose Cornish, Alexander Merrick Cornish, Una Patricia Wyble, and Fiona Anne Wyble. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home located at 2845 South Union St, Opelousas, Louisiana. A rosary service will be begin at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. On Monday, March 18, 2019, a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 9:00 a.m. at St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas, Louisiana, followed by the Rite of Committal at St. Bridget's Cemetery in Lawtell, Louisiana. Merrick J. 