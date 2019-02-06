A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 1:00 PM in The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette for Merry Joy Gerami, 91, who died on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at her residence in Lafayette. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM and will continue on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of services. A Rosary will be prayed Friday evening at 6:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. View the full completed obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2019