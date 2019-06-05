Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Micah Frank Craven. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services will be held at a later date for Micah Frank Craven, 37, who passed away unexpectedly on May 29, 2019. Inurnment will take place in Odessa Cemetery, Odessa, Missouri. Mr. Craven, a Missouri native, was a resident of Rayne, Louisiana. Mr. Craven was born August 27, 1981, in Ellington, Missouri, to Allen and Brenda (Sparks) Craven, Athens, TN. He is survived by his parents; one brother Lucas and wife Donna of Oak Ridge, TN; niece Tatum Craven; nephews Arlo and Bodie Craven; paternal grandmother Jessie Craven of Odessa, MO; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Mr. Craven was preceded in death by his grandparents W. T. "Sparky" and Blanche Sparks and James F. "Frank" Craven, all of Odessa, MO. Mr. Craven graduated from Jackson Central-Merry High School, Jackson, TN, in 2000. He obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Fort Hays State University, Hays, KS, and a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Mississippi. Mr. Craven was an Assistant Professor of Art at South Louisiana Community College where he taught art history and design. In addition to his teaching responsibilities, he enjoyed pursuing his studio art, woodworking, and playing the guitar, banjo and keyboard. An active artist, Mr. Craven's drawings and prints have appeared in numerous national and international juried art exhibitions. Personal condolences may be sent to the Craven family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

