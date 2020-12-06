1/
Fr. Michael A. Bouzigard
Fr. Michael A. Bouzigard, SJ, died Dec. 1, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. He was 56 years old, a Jesuit for 29 years and a priest for 19 years. Born in New Orleans, May 29, 1964, to Dr. Ray and Yvonne Duet Bouzigard, originally from Cut Off, La. He is survived by his parents, his sisters Maria Bowes and Aimee Bouzigard, his brothers David, Jon and Paul Bouzigard, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Gary Bouzigard. He worked primarily in New Orleans and San Antonio, Texas. In New Orleans, he served at Loyola University New Orleans and Holy Name of Jesus Parish. Visit: www.jesuitscentralsouthern.org/about-us/in-memoriam/. Service: His funeral will be during a Mass of the Immaculate Conception on Dec. 8, at 2:00 p.m. in the Church of St. Charles Borromeo in Grand Coteau, La. Burial will be in the Jesuit cemetery at St. Charles College in Grand Coteau.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
