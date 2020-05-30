Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Michael "Mike" Anthony Barras. Rev. Ed. Degeyter will officiate. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be at the funeral home from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm on Tuesday. Michael "Mike" Anthony Barras, 80, of New Iberia, Louisiana, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his home while with family. Mike was born August 25, 1939 and grew up in St. Martinville, Louisiana. Mike will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 56 years, Laurence Ackal Barras; his only child Michael and wife Annie of New Iberia, Louisiana; three grandchildren Wyatt, Ian, and Aiden; his brother Chris and wife Kathy, his sister Renee and husband Randy, his sister Linda and husband Expadie; and his many nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Milton "Red" Barras, and his mother, Pauline Barras. Mike graduated from St. Martinville High School and after serving in the United States Navy for three years, attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana, now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he began the study of what would become his life's work. Mike was a career broadcaster. His career spanned over 50 years at KLFY TV-10. He started with the position of Cameraman and ended with the position of General Manager, retiring in 2014. He personified the qualities of hard work and dedication to his profession. He received the prestigious Broadcaster of the Year award from his peers at the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters-twice-and was known for arriving before and leaving after the regular-hours employees of the station. Mike was a loving family man. He enjoyed playing tennis with his son, duck hunting with his son, and spending time with his grandchildren. Mike left a positive mark on the communities of Acadiana. He served as a board member of Lafayette Crime Stoppers for over 20 years. He was a founding member of Iberia Crime Stoppers and served as its president for the past five years. He served as the National Vice President for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, a member of the National Board of Directors for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and for over 30 years, hosted the local broadcast of the annual MDA Labor Day Telethon. He will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Iberia Crime Stoppers, PO Box 11235, New Iberia, LA 70562. Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560 (337-365-3331) is in charge of arrangements. Special thanks to Rev. Ed Degeyter for his kindness to the family during this difficult time.

