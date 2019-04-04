Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Arcemont. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Michael Arcemont, age 48, who passed away Sunday, April 2, 2019. Mr. Arcemont was a native of Lafayette and a resident of Baton Rouge for the past year. He was an operator with the Wood Group in Houma for the past six years. A veteran of the military, Michael proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Persian Gulf War. He was an avid LSU Football and Baseball fan and enjoyed tailgating for their games. He loved cooking and being with his friends and family. Survivors include his wife, Tammy Theriot Arcemont; one stepson, Colby Lee Bougciers both of Baton Rouge; one stepdaughter, Koriana Jones; one sister, Laura Breaux and her husband, Tim, all of Lafayette; and three nephews, Blake, James and Will Breaux. He was preceded in death by one sister, Lori Stevens. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Sunday until service time on Sunday. In Lieu of Flowers, the family requests donations in the name of Michael Arcemont be made to the by phone: 855-448-3997 or by mail: P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675. Pallbearers will be Tim Breaux, Blake Breaux, James Breaux, Will Breaux, Randy Courtright, Brad Mayfield, Brent Brandt and Phillipe Vautreout.

