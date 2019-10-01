A Memorial celebration for Michael Charles Begnaud will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at The Manor, 1837 West Old Spanish Trail (Hwy 182), St. Martinville, LA. Michael, 40, passed away Sunday morning, September 29, 2019. Michael was a long-time resident of New Iberia where he had many family and friends that he loved. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and had an outgoing personality. Michael was always eager to lend a helping hand and never met a stranger. He was much loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Cherishing his memory are his beloved children, Cohen Michael and Charlie Lynn; parents Christy Burbank Goulas, and her husband, Harold, and Clifford James Begnaud, and his wife Patti. He will be greatly missed by his grandmother, Doris Begnaud and many aunts and uncles; Bill Burbank, Carol Burbank, Vicky and Edmund Patout, Frank Burbank, Elizabeth Begnaud and George Beridon, Patricia Soileau, Jeanell and Ronnie Menard, Steve and Liesl Begnaud, Ron Begnaud, and his numerous cousins. Michael will also be missed by his girlfriend, Katie Trahan. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at the memorial service. Share your condolences and words of comfort with the family of Michael Begnaud by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com Michael Begnaud and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019