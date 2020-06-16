A graveside service will be held for Michael David St. Germain, 68, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at St. John Cemetery at 9:30AM with Father Alexander Albert officiating. A native of St. Mary Parish and resident of Jeanerette, "Mike" as he was affectionately known, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Mike enjoyed cooking and bartending. He was a chef at the Yellow Bowl Restaurant and later in life he was a bartender at Cypress Bayou Casino. He enjoyed the peace and quiet of Belle Vue Plantation, reading and rocking in his rocking chair on the porch. Mike was a good man, a talented artist, and was always eager to lend a helping hand to friends and family. He is survived by sister, Claire Fitzpatrick; nieces, Nichole St. Germain, Anne Landrum and husband Paul, Sue Adams and husband David, Lee Fontenot; nephew, Jack Fitzpatrick and wife Dianne; 4 great nieces, and 5 great nephews; He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Edmae St. Germain; brother, Girard C. St. Germain; and sister Rita Copp. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St. 337-276-5151 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.