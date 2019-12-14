Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, December 16, 2019 in Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Michael Ray Duhon, 67, who passed away on December 12, 2019 at his residence surrounded by family. Burial will take place in Sacred Heart of Jesus Mausoleum in Broussard, LA. Mr. Duhon, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Eloi Duhon and the former Gladys Broussard. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Sandra Menard Duhon; his brother, Larry Duhon and wife Sandra; and numerous nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eloi and Gladys Duhon; his twin brother, Patrick Duhon; brothers, Jerome Duhon and Bobby Duhon; half-brother, Elphege Duhon; and niece, Michelle McCarley. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited at 11:30 AM on Monday, December 16, 2019. Pallbearers will be listed at a later date. Personal condolences may be sent to the Duhon family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019