A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church in Duson for Michael Guidry, 33, who passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Father Aaron Melancon will officiate the ceremony. Visitation hours will be observed at Walters Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., and will resume at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. A rosary will be prayed at Walters Funeral Home on Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. Left to cherish Michael's memories are his six children, Jon Guidry, Jed Guidry, Jonas Guidry, Juliana Guidry, Jocelyn Guidry, and Jetta Guidry; his mother, Gayle Arceneaux Guidry; his ex-wife and mother of his children, Angela Holloway Guidry; three sisters, Mary Presley, Cynthia Beverly and her husband Matthew, and Jenny Coles and her husband Robert; three brothers, Edward Guidry, John Guidry and his wife Erica, and Matthew Guidry and his wife Michelle; two aunts, Brenda Brandon and her husband Tom, and Sue Prudhomme and her husband Mike; two uncles, Patrick Guidry and his wife Karen, and Jim Falcon; his mother-in-law Gina Holloway; his father-in-law, Mario Holloway and his wife Suzie; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews; and his Chevron work family. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Guidry, Sr.; his brother, Donald Guidry, Jr.; his maternal grandparents, Levie and Eddie Arceneaux; his paternal grandparents, Joseph Guidry, and Odile Gaspard and her husband Willis Gaspard; one aunt, Betty Falcon; one uncle, Dr. Lawrence "Biddy" Guidry; and one brother-in-law, Andre' Railey Holloway. Michael graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 2014 with a degree in Petroleum Engineering and was employed by Chevron. He was a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and the UL Petroleum Alumni Association. He enjoyed traveling, taking his children on adventures, and spending time with his family.

