Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Lafayette for Michael J. "Big Mike" Domond, age 60, who passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Evangeline Oaks Guest House in Carencro. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. The Rev. Edward Duhon, pastor of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Michael J. Domond was born to Joseph Domond and Joyce Sinegal on September 23, 1959. Mike was a lifelong native of Lafayette, Louisiana. He was an impeccable cement finisher by trade. However; we all know cooking was his first passion. He discovered his passion at the young age of six while standing on a chair in front the stove cooking with his maternal grandmother "Mom". Mike enjoyed preparing and serving restaurant worthy meals for his family especially his Mom Joyce, Uncle Frere, and Aunt Brenda who often visited him from Beaumont, Texas. He took pride in granting his mom's meal requests the most. Mike's smile was capable of lighting up any room because it was so bright. He considered himself his sister's protectors and his brother's keeper. Mourning his departure and cherishing the beautiful memories that are left behind is his mother Joyce Sinegal; Bonus parents Charles (Brenda) Dugas of Lafayette, LA; sisters Josephine Domond of Houston, TX and Joanne Broussard of Lafayette, LA; brothers John Domond and Paul (Tammy) Domond all of Lafayette, LA; Three special nieces and a nephew who he helped raise Liberty, Joyce, Shelly, and Lonnie; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Lester and Claudia Sinegal, paternal grandparents, and his brother Adam Domond. Pallbearers will be Lonnie Williams, Paul Domond, Jr., Reginald White, Darrell Lewis, Ronald Williams and Mickey Senegal. Honorary pallbearers will be Kerry Ann Sinegal, Charles Dugas, Terry Sinegal, Juan Victor, Allen Breaux and Travis Domond.

