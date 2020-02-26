Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Michael J. Mathews, age 65, who died on Monday, February 24, 2020 at his residence in Lafayette. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Saturday from 9:30 AM until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed on Saturday at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Deacon Art Bakeler will conduct the memorial services. Survivors include his sons, Shaun Mathews and wife Kayla, and Chad Mathews, MD and wife Brandy; his grandchildren, Maggie Mathews, Lukas Mathews, Gavin Mathews, Asher Mathews, and Joseph Mathews; and his former spouse and mother of his children, Kathleen Mathews. He was preceded in death by his son, Nicholas Mathews; his parents, Haywood and Hilda Grossie Mathews; and his two sisters, Linda Baker and Diane Menard. A native and resident of Lafayette, Michael was a 1973 graduate of Northside High School and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from USL in 1977. He was a dedicated longtime employee of Dowell Schlumberger for 21 years and was consultant in India for various oil and gas companies for 13 years until his retirement. His joys in life were fishing, camping, breathing fresh air in the great outdoors, and was a football fan. But most of all, he cherished spending his time with family and friends. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020