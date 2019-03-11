Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael James Rogers. View Sign

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 in the Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Michael James Rogers, 69, who died Monday, March 11, 2019 at his home in Maurice with his loving wife by his side. Deacon Tom Sommers will officiate for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours be held Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service. A rosary will be recited Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Michael worked in the oil industry for 51 years. He loved baseball, football, bowling, fishing, and playing the organ. His greatest loves were his wife of 16 years, Joy Meaux Rogers of Crowley and his family and friends. Michael was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by all. He is survived by his wife, Joy Meaux Rogers of Maurice; three brothers, Rodney Dale Rogers and his wife Cindy of Dothan, AL; Kirk Patrick Rogers and his wife Kathy of Lafayette, and Tracy Allen Rogers and his wife Brenda of Lafayette; one sister, Debbie Ann Atchison and her husband Haynes of Dallas, TX; six godchildren, five nieces, four nephews, eleven great nieces and nephews, and aunts and uncles. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Edward and Lois Dale Raggio Rogers; his maternal grandparents, Earl E. and Aurore Doucet Raggio; and his paternal grandparents, Willie F. and Mabel Ducharme Rogers. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Acadian Hospice for the great care and support that Michael received. He loved and appreciated all of you.

