Michael Joseph Corzine
Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Michael Joseph Corzine, 72, who died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 6:45 a.m. at Acadia General Extended Care in Crowley. Mr. Corzine was born in Beaumont, TX and moved to Crowley during his high school years and graduated from Crowley High School in 1966. He owned and operated the Corner Pantry in Egan for 24 years. He was a proud veteran of the US Marine Corps having served during the Vietnam War. His passion was to watch his sons and grandsons play baseball from their youth through high school. The family requests visiting hours Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. to service time. A rosary will be recited Wednesday at 6 p.m. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. "Mike" is survived by two sons, Bryan Corzine and his wife Annette of Rayne, Tim Corzine and his wife Rachel of Crowley; his best friend and the mother of his children, Belinda Sensat Corzine of Crowley; two brothers, Sam Corzine of Lafayette, Tom Corzine of San Diego, CA; one sister, Sandra Trumps of Erath; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Jean Bond Corzine. The family wishes to thank Dr. Paul Stringfellow, the entire staff of Acadia General Extended Care for their compassionate care of Mr. Corzine these past three weeks. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com. In keeping with the State of Louisiana requirements, the funeral home with allow 50% occupancy and all must weak a mask. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
02:00 - 09:00 PM
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
AUG
12
Rosary
06:00 PM
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
AUG
13
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
AUG
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
