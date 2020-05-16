A private graveside service was conducted for Michael P. Parria, Sr. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery. A lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Michael Parria, age 65, passed away at his residence on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Michael was born on July 29, 1954 to Frank and Elaine Gauthier Parria in New Orleans, Louisiana. Michael Parria enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and selling watermelons during the summer months. He truly loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of Glenna Curtis Parria of Jeanerette; children, Michael Parria, Jr., and wife Falecia; Frank Parria and wife Alexis of Baldwin, Mandy LeBlanc and husband Clement of New Iberia, Glenn Parria and wife Bridget of New Iberia, Dustin Parria and Fiancé Jennifer Walker of Franklin; sisters, Patricia Vorhoff and husband Joe of New Orleans, Kathleen Terrebone of Crystal Spring, MS., and eleven grandchildren. Serving as pallbearers will be his children and his grandson. He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Elaine Gauthier Parria in New Orleans, Louisiana. You may sign the guest registry book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 400 Provost St., 337-276-5151, is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 16 to May 17, 2020.