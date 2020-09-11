Memorial Services for Mr. Michael Richard Teufel will be held at Nouvelle Church, 105 Merchants Boulevard, Lafayette on Saturday, September 12, 2020. The family will receive visitors beginning at 12 noon until time of services at 2 p.m. Mr. Michael Richard Teufel, age 70, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at his home in Carencro, Louisiana. He was born on May 23, 1950 in Wheeling, West Virginia to Mr. Richard Paul Teufel and Mrs. Loretta Anne Storch. Mr. Teufel had been a resident of Louisiana for over 40 years. He spent most of those years working as a Geo-physicist, and Data Analyst. He is survived by his wife Mrs. Janis Kay Teufel; daughter. Mrs. Carolyn M. Sharma (Dil B. Sharma) and 2 grandchildren; son, Jeffrey M. Teufel; and two sisters, Mrs. Mary E. Naranch of Wheeling, West Virginia and Mrs. Kathleen V. Kuntz (Mr. Robert Kuntz) of DuBois, Pennsylvania. Mr. Michael R. Teufel was preceded in death by his father, Mr. Richard Paul Teufel; mother, Mrs. Loretta Anne Storch; and brother, Mr. Paul B. Teufel. Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Michael Richard Tuefel by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com.
Mr. Tuefel and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard, (337) 330-8006.