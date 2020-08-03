Michael "Mike" Stephen Placek passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Little Rock, Arkansas, on August 1, 2020 at the age of 63; after courageously battling multiple myeloma with amyloidosis. He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Karyn Salzer Placek; along with his four children, Adam Lackie and husband Levi Denham, Michael Placek, II., Christopher Placek and wife Laura, and Cole Placek. He is also survived by his niece, Aimee Hunter Prewitt; nephew, Beau Hunter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Faye Dore Placek, and his sister, Beryl Hunter. Mike was a native of New Iberia, born on October 18, 1956. He was the younger brother to his sister Beryl Hunter. He was an entrepreneur beginning his business career at the age of 22. His successful flooring business known as Carpets & Drapes is today Hard Rock Granite. It was Mike's heart and soul. His work ethic and legacy will continue through his sons. Mike enjoyed cutting grass, fly-fishing, boating and spending time with family, friends and his dogs that were family. Mike married Karyn Salzer in the spring of 1984. Together they raised four beautiful boys with whom they shared countless memories from the baseball park to hunting and fishing adventures. Traveling and vacationing to the mountains of Tennessee and Orange Beach brought them much joy. Mike's faith led him to becoming a Deacon at First Baptist Church of Lafayette for over a decade. His compassion was shown to every friend and neighbor he encountered. His love for people was overwhelmingly contagious; he was a member of the Cajun Navy rescuing others from flooded homes after hurricanes Katrina & Harvey. He took pride in helping others. The family requests that visitation be observed at Martin and Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Tuesday, August 4th from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. A Rosary will be prayed Tuesday at 8:00pm, led by The Very Reverend Chester C. Arceneaux, V.F., Rector of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist and Reverend Andrew Schumacher, Parochial Vicar of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church of Lafayette on Wednesday, August 5th. Visitation will begin at 10:00am followed by a service at 11:00am, led by Revered James Pritchard, Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church of Lafayette and Reverend Ray Swift, Administrative Pastor of First Baptist Church of Lafayette. There will be a private burial at a later date. The funeral services will be live-streamed on Facebook for all to view. You can access Mike's Memorial Group by clicking the link below and joining the group. The video will appear at the 11:00am service time. Link: <https://www.facebook.com/groups/MikePlacek
> Pallbearers will be Adam Lackie, Michael Placek, II., Christopher Placek, Cole Placek, Keith Bates, Don Hargroder, Don Hargroder, Jr., and Cleveland Payne. Honorary Pallbearers will be Levi Denham and Michael Meche. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Placek family to Dr. J.J. Tabor, Dr. Daniel LaVie, Janenne deClouet and family, Tiffany and Blaine Chiasson and family, Keith and Sammy Bates and family, Don and Sammy Hargroder and family, David and Renee Mire and family, Father Chester Arceneaux, Father Andrew Schumacher, Cleveland Payne, Rita Durio, Dickie Faul, Charles Sion, Ashton Sion, Roshell Angelle, Rolando Garza and Matthew O'Pry. A special thanks to all former and present employees at Hard Rock Marble and Granite who held a special place in his heart. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mike Placek's name to Trinity Outdoors Disabled Adventures. Donations can be sent to 3045 3rd Street, Lake Arthur, Louisiana, 70549. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
