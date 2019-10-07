Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael W. McElderry Sr.. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Michael McElderry, age 63, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019, with his wife, Adele, by his side. He was Born on June 29, 1956, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to father James McElderry and mother Martha McElderry. Dr. Michael McElderry lived a vibrant life passing his love of music, good food, and football to his three sons, Mitch, Brandon, and Robbie. Mike graduated from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and received his medical degree from LSU School of Medicine. He also conducted his internship and residency, serving as clinical chief resident. Board-certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, interventional cardiology, and nuclear cardiology. Dr. McElderry joined Cardiovascular Institute of the South in 1992. For the past 27 years he served his patients with the best care and compassion while also sharing his joy and laughter with his co-workers and colleagues. Michael McElderry was not only adored by his wife and children but also everyone he opened his heart to and shared his unforgettable laugh. He left this world living his faith with those closest to him, sharing these final words: "Not only will I ask what I can do to get stronger, but what can I do for God today." The McElderry Family extends a heartfelt appreciation to Cardiovascular Institute of the South, Dr. Michael Cain, and MD Anderson, for your support through his journey; especially to his friends, colleagues, and family. Mike is survived by his wife Adele Arbour McElderry and three sons Michael Walter McElderry, Jr., Robert George McElderry, Brandon James McElderry, and future daughter in law, Ann Thayer, with a grandson on the way. He is also survived by his mother, Martha McElderry; brother and wife Tim and Joan and their children Kristi, Keith, and Kenneth McElderry; as well as Kinta Arbour, Larry Arbour (Mary Beth), Yvonne Arbour Perrier (James), Steven Arbour (Clarise), Tommy Arbour, Paul Arbour (Cheryl), John Arbour (Tracy), and Amelie Arbour Spero (Dave) and his many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father James Franklin McElderry; and sister-in-law Jeanne Arbour. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the and . The family will receive visitors at Martin & Castille Funeral Home SOUTHSIDE location on Wednesday evening, October 9, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Rosary prayed at 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Lakelawn Metairie Cemetery Mausoleum at 1 p.m. View the obituary and guestbook online at Dr. Michael McElderry, age 63, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019, with his wife, Adele, by his side. He is preceded in death by his father James Franklin McElderry; and sister-in-law Jeanne Arbour. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the and . The family will receive visitors at Martin & Castille Funeral Home SOUTHSIDE location on Wednesday evening, October 9, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Rosary prayed at 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Lakelawn Metairie Cemetery Mausoleum at 1 p.m. 