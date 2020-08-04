A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Michael Wayne Nowell, 56, will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, August 7, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church with Fr. Michael Russo officiating. Interment will follow at Miguez Cemetery in Delcambre. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Lafayette on Thursday, August 6, 2020 beginning at 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Friday, August 7, 2020 beginning at 8:00 AM until the time of the services. A native of Lafayette and a resident of Breaux Bridge, Mr. Nowell died at 5:34 PM on Monday, August 3, 2020 at his residence. He was the owner of Atchafalaya Auto and Collision for over 29 years and was known as an avid outdoors-man. Michael lived life to its fullest. He is survived by two sons, Michael J. Nowell and his wife Alexandra of Youngsville and Dylan M. Nowell and his fiancée Hannah of New Iberia; a daughter, Chelsea M. Nowell of Youngsville; five sisters, Judy Hines, June Nowell, Rebecca Anne Comeaux, Pauline Nowell, and Myra L. Nowell; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, McIlwan Nowell and Cecile Audrey David Hebert; and a brother, Robert Earl Nowell. Serving as pallbearers will be Dylan M. Nowell, Michael J. Nowell, Gage Melancon, Hunter Melancon, Ryan Pastor, and Kody Courville. You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guest are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. David Funeral Home of Lafayette at 316 Youngsville Hwy (337) 837-9887 will be handling the arrangements.