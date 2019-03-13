Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael "Tank" Young. View Sign

Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Louisiana Memorial United Methodist Church in Opelousas for Michael "Tank" Young, age 59, who passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at his residence in Opelousas. Mr. Young was a native and lifelong resident of Opelousas and was a member of Louisiana Memorial United Methodist Church in Opelousas. He was employed with Young's Tree Service for over twenty years. "Tank" loved music, singing, old movies (especially John Wayne) his dogs, Renny and Sissy, and his family. His wit was sharp, but his tongue was not. He was truly one of a kind. Survivors include his partner, Bet Conques; three brothers, Mark Young and his wife, Debbie, of Port Barre, Richard Young and his wife, Mandi, of Opelousas, and Chris Young and his girlfriend, Tammy Landry, of Plaquemine; two sisters, Carolyn Cooper and her husband, Ivan, of San Diego, CA and Marti Woodward of Onalaska, TX; a special Goddaughter, "Mandy-Roo" Young; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Tamra Miano Young; his parents, Albert Young and the former Rita Anderson; and one sister, Debbie Gelpi. The family request visiting hours be observed Saturday at Louisiana Memorial United Methodist Church in Opelousas from 11:00 a.m. and will be extended until after the service until 3:00 p.m. Saturday. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Union St. Walmart Pharmacy, Louisiana Hospice, and the Centre de la Vie, located at Opelousas General Medical Center, South Campus and Ochsner Medical Center of New Orleans on Jefferson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in the name of Mr. Michael ""Tank"" Young be made to online at https://www.stjude.org/donate.

4708 I-49 Frontage Rd.

Opelousas , LA 70570

