Michelle Marie Mathweg Guidry Ruddock

Michelle Marie (Mathweg, Guidry) Ruddock (52) was unexpectantly called home by our Lord on October 28, 2019 after a fighting a courageous battle while at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley. Michelle was a special delivery sent by God to Bobbie (Suffridge) Schmidt and Gerald Mathweg on July 15, 1967 where she joined her big brother, Timothy, in the quaint town of Randolph, WI. She became a big sister to Heidi, Robin and Anthony during her toddler years, and they all enjoyed a happy childhood playing with neighborhood kids dubbed "The Center Street Gang", sledding down hills of snow, swimming in the local pool, and riding their bikes. Michelle fell in love and later married Billie Guidry in October 1987. They moved from Wisconsin to Delcambre, Louisiana where they raised their three amazing children, Billie, Jonathon and Ashley. Their love carried them through many celebrations, joys, and challenges forging a strong bond until his unexpected death. Michelle was blessed with the birth of her beautiful daughter, Shage, who added more love to their home. Michelle met Rudy Ruddock in 2011, and in May 2013 they blended their families together adding Sadie to the fold. Michelle loved Rudy "to the moon and back". She made everyone smile as she joked around about how much she loved the Hallmark Channel (even in the summer). She cherished her friendship with her children as they become parents, making her family go to Mardi Gras Rio parades, cheering for Connor and Braxton at soccer games, going to Christmas and band concerts, and having sleep overs with Avery. Michelle was an amazing, understanding wife, momma, Maw Maw, Grandma, Granny, daughter, sister, aunt and friend who will be deeply missed. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Crowley for Michelle Marie Mathweg Ruddock. Rev. Peter Gaughan, Pastor of First United Methodist Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to service time at First United Methodist Church. Michelle is survived by her husband, Rudy Ruddock of Crowley; two daughters, Ashley Guidry of Maurice, Shage Guynes of Crowley; two sons, Billie Mathweg of Maurice, Jonathon Guidry of Broussard; step-daughter, Sadie Ruddock of Crowley; three grandchildren Braxton, Connor and Avery; mother and step-father, Bobbie and Robert Schmidt of Beaver Dam, WI; her father, Gerald Mathweg of Fond du Lac, WI; two sisters, Heidi Wallace of Beaver Dam, WI, Robin Johnson of Menomonie, WI; two brothers, Tim Mathweg and Tony Mathweg, both of Fond du Lac, WI. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billie Guidry, and her maternal and paternal grandparents. Pallbearers will be Billie Mathweg, Jonathon Guidry, Tim Mathweg, Tony Mathweg, Anthony Carmouche, Jr., and Joe Mathweg. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billie Guidry, and her maternal and paternal grandparents. Pallbearers will be Billie Mathweg, Jonathon Guidry, Tim Mathweg, Tony Mathweg, Anthony Carmouche, Jr., and Joe Mathweg.

