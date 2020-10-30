Funeral services will be held Monday, November 2, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Mickel Glenn Rollins, age 62, who passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at his residence in Breaux Bridge. Mr. Rollins, born February 2, 1958, was a resident of Breaux Bridge and a native of the Northside of Lafayette for most of his life. He was a cabinet builder in the construction industry for many years. An avid outdoorsman, Mickel loved to squirrel hunt and fish. He was a volunteer baseball coach for CAYSI for about 15 years. Survivors include his companion Emily Glover of Lafayette; one daughter, Summer Rollins of Carencro; four sons, Jared Rollins of Scott, Trent Rollins and his wife Ashley, of Sunset, Bryan Rollins and his wife Kendel, of Scott, Chase Rollins and his fiancé Emmy, of Breaux Bridge; the mother of his children, Gayle Verot of Rayne; eleven grandchildren, Bryson, Autumn, Hailey, Holden, Hunter, Kinsley, Janae, Adalynn, Ava, Greyson and Ellie; two brothers, Johnny Rollins and his wife, Carla, Scottie Rollins and his wife Teresa, all of Scott; and his godmother, Nannie Joy Sonnier of New Orleans. He was preceded in death by his parents Junior Earl Rollins and mother, the former Rose Jeanette Jagneaux. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Monday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.