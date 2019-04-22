Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miki Romero DaCosta. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home - New Iberia 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Send Flowers Obituary

Miki Romero DaCosta, age 63, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 9:15 pm peacefully of natural causes at her residence. A small gathering in celebration of her life will be held at her residence at a later date. Please contact the family for more info. A native of New Iberia born Miki Romero on January 1, 1956, to Emick and Joy Rita Viator Romero. She is a former resident of the Long Island, New York area for almost twenty years. Miki loved spending time with her family, being outdoors, fishing & crabbing. She had a special way with children and loved to joke and laugh. She was creative and had an affinity for making beautiful crafts, which she loved to give to anyone she met only in exchange for a smile. She will be dearly missed but happily remembered by everyone who knew her. Miki is survived by her husband of Thirty-two years Richard DaCosta; her three children, Rene' Trevizo of Erath, Raul Trevizo and his wife Heather of Loreauville, Raven DaCosta of New Iberia; grandchildren, Journie Hebert, Gabriel Trevizo, Noah Gravois, Karson Trevizo, Easton Alford, Endie DaCosta; siblings, Shane Toups, and wife Jermaine Bourque, Shannon Toups, Debra Jeansonne; cousin/dear friend, Tina Latiolais. She is preceded in death by her parents, Emick and Joy Rita Viator Romero and maternal grandparents, Notis and Lillian Dorsey Viator. As to her wishes, there will not be a service/ funeral. The family has decided to have a small gathering in celebration of her life at her residence to be announced at a later date.

