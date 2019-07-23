Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred 'Millie' Guilbeau. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Visitation 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 10:30 AM Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church of Broussard Funeral service 10:30 AM Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church of Broussard Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church of Broussard for Mildred Romero Guilbeau, 86, who left us to be with her heavenly loved ones on Saturday evening, July 20, 2019, at 8:15 p.m. She was surrounded by her family at Maison de Lafayette Nursing Home as the beautiful gates of heaven opened. Father Kyle White, Pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, will be the Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. A special eulogy will be given by her grandchildren, Amanda, Jeremy, Matthew, Justin and Tyler. Entombment will take place in Sacred Heart of Jesus Mausoleum. Mildred was a resident of Broussard, LA and was the daughter of the late Edia Romero and Lucia Sellers Romero, of Youngsville, LA. She graduated on May 24, 1950 from Youngsville High School. She married her lifelong sweetheart Roy on Sept. 16, 1951. She worked for Trappey's Canning Factory for a short period of time and then became a stay at home mom and housewife. She was also a faithful parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Ramona Louviere and her husband Lennis; Tina Emert and her husband Marwin; her son-in-law, Francis Leger and Sandy Guilbeau Benoit, known as her special 4th daughter, all from Broussard. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren; Amanda Clark and her husband Mitch, Jeremy Louviere and his wife Lauren, Matthew Louviere and his girlfriend Brooke Floris, Justin Denais and his wife Ashley and Tyler Emert and his wife Paige. She was blessed with 7 great-grandchildren; Brenin Aucoin, Claudia Clark, Brody Clark, Sydney Denais, Luke Denais, Logan Louviere and Audrey Emert. She is also survived by a sister, Hilda Romero Menard from Youngsville. Mildred was forever grateful to have the pleasure of babysitting 4 of her 5 grandchildren and 1 of her great-grandchildren in their early years on a daily basis. They will all tell you it was the best times of their childhood making beautiful memories with her. She will always be remembered for cooking some of the best meals around like fried crabs, fried pork chops, fried chicken, cabbage rolls and fresh sausage, rice and gravy to name a few. Everyone who ate at her home will tell you that Mildred aka "Millie or Maw" made the best homemade root beer in Broussard. Mildred always loved the Saturday night Bouree' games and the house parties that she and Roy attended with their family and special friends. Some of her fondest memories were summers in Holly Beach with her family and friends, spending weekends at their camp in Bayou Benoit and trips to Florida with her sister Mable and her husband Lee Allen. Mildred's first broken heart was felt at the sudden death of her husband Roy in February 1993 and then again in November 2011 when her oldest daughter Melissa Guilbeau Leger also suddenly passed away. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Edia and Lucia Romero; her sister, Mable Mire; great-granddaughter, Shelby Clark and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, along with a very special nephew, Terry Guilbeau, who was like a son to her. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home of Broussard on

Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. and from 8:00 am till time of service on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. A rosary will be recited in the funeral home Tuesday evening at 7:00 p.m., by her friend Mrs. Connie Clark. Pallbearers will be her sons-in-law and grandsons, Francis Leger, Lennis Louviere, Marwin Emert, Jeremy Louviere, Matthew Louviere and Justin Denais. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Emert, Mitch Clark, Brody Clark, Dallas Benoit and Brenin Aucoin. The family would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to Mr. Neil Larriviere, R.N. and the other staff and residents of Maison de Lafayette for welcoming her with open arms during her short stay and making her comfortable her last living days; the Nurses of Hospice of Acadiana and Staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center 3rd Floor ICU Unit for making her comfortable and taking such great care of her during her stay. Personal condolences may be sent to the Guilbeau family at

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church of Broussard for Mildred Romero Guilbeau, 86, who left us to be with her heavenly loved ones on Saturday evening, July 20, 2019, at 8:15 p.m. She was surrounded by her family at Maison de Lafayette Nursing Home as the beautiful gates of heaven opened. Father Kyle White, Pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, will be the Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. A special eulogy will be given by her grandchildren, Amanda, Jeremy, Matthew, Justin and Tyler. Entombment will take place in Sacred Heart of Jesus Mausoleum. Mildred was a resident of Broussard, LA and was the daughter of the late Edia Romero and Lucia Sellers Romero, of Youngsville, LA. She graduated on May 24, 1950 from Youngsville High School. She married her lifelong sweetheart Roy on Sept. 16, 1951. She worked for Trappey's Canning Factory for a short period of time and then became a stay at home mom and housewife. She was also a faithful parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Ramona Louviere and her husband Lennis; Tina Emert and her husband Marwin; her son-in-law, Francis Leger and Sandy Guilbeau Benoit, known as her special 4th daughter, all from Broussard. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren; Amanda Clark and her husband Mitch, Jeremy Louviere and his wife Lauren, Matthew Louviere and his girlfriend Brooke Floris, Justin Denais and his wife Ashley and Tyler Emert and his wife Paige. She was blessed with 7 great-grandchildren; Brenin Aucoin, Claudia Clark, Brody Clark, Sydney Denais, Luke Denais, Logan Louviere and Audrey Emert. She is also survived by a sister, Hilda Romero Menard from Youngsville. Mildred was forever grateful to have the pleasure of babysitting 4 of her 5 grandchildren and 1 of her great-grandchildren in their early years on a daily basis. They will all tell you it was the best times of their childhood making beautiful memories with her. She will always be remembered for cooking some of the best meals around like fried crabs, fried pork chops, fried chicken, cabbage rolls and fresh sausage, rice and gravy to name a few. Everyone who ate at her home will tell you that Mildred aka "Millie or Maw" made the best homemade root beer in Broussard. Mildred always loved the Saturday night Bouree' games and the house parties that she and Roy attended with their family and special friends. Some of her fondest memories were summers in Holly Beach with her family and friends, spending weekends at their camp in Bayou Benoit and trips to Florida with her sister Mable and her husband Lee Allen. Mildred's first broken heart was felt at the sudden death of her husband Roy in February 1993 and then again in November 2011 when her oldest daughter Melissa Guilbeau Leger also suddenly passed away. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Edia and Lucia Romero; her sister, Mable Mire; great-granddaughter, Shelby Clark and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, along with a very special nephew, Terry Guilbeau, who was like a son to her. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home of Broussard onTuesday, July 23, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. and from 8:00 am till time of service on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. A rosary will be recited in the funeral home Tuesday evening at 7:00 p.m., by her friend Mrs. Connie Clark. Pallbearers will be her sons-in-law and grandsons, Francis Leger, Lennis Louviere, Marwin Emert, Jeremy Louviere, Matthew Louviere and Justin Denais. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Emert, Mitch Clark, Brody Clark, Dallas Benoit and Brenin Aucoin. The family would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to Mr. Neil Larriviere, R.N. and the other staff and residents of Maison de Lafayette for welcoming her with open arms during her short stay and making her comfortable her last living days; the Nurses of Hospice of Acadiana and Staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center 3rd Floor ICU Unit for making her comfortable and taking such great care of her during her stay. Personal condolences may be sent to the Guilbeau family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from July 23 to July 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close