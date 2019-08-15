Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Hebert. View Sign Service Information Walters Funeral Home 2424 North University Avenue Lafayette , LA 70507 (337)-706-8941 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held at Monday, August 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Live Oak Room at Walters Funeral Home for Mildred Hebert, 90, who passed away August 14, 2019. Interment will follow the services in Lafayette Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm on Monday at Walters Funeral Home. Survivors include two sons, Robert A. "Bobby" Hebert and his wife Gail of Youngsville, and William A. "Billy" Hebert and his wife Christine of Lafayette; one sister, Mabel Louviere and her husband Eddie of Lafayette; and two grandsons, Jason Hebert of Lafayette and Shawn Hebert of Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bayo A. Hebert; her parents, the former Ida Mayer and Enide Cailler; and four sisters, Electa LeBlanc, Ethel Daigle, Lucille Hanks, and her twin, Lucy Cailler. Mildred was a native of Scott and resident of Youngsville for most of her life. She was a longtime LPN at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. Pallbearers will be Jason Hebert, Leonard Louviere, Troy Louviere, Brandon Hebert, John Williford Jr., and Shawn Hebert. The family extends its sincere thanks to her caregivers, Pat Molaison and Mona Hebert; to Pelican Pointe Nursing Home for their extraordinary care; and to Grace Hospice and Palliative Care for their comfort during the final days. Words of condolence may be expressed online at Funeral services will be held at Monday, August 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Live Oak Room at Walters Funeral Home for Mildred Hebert, 90, who passed away August 14, 2019. Interment will follow the services in Lafayette Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm on Monday at Walters Funeral Home. Survivors include two sons, Robert A. "Bobby" Hebert and his wife Gail of Youngsville, and William A. "Billy" Hebert and his wife Christine of Lafayette; one sister, Mabel Louviere and her husband Eddie of Lafayette; and two grandsons, Jason Hebert of Lafayette and Shawn Hebert of Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bayo A. Hebert; her parents, the former Ida Mayer and Enide Cailler; and four sisters, Electa LeBlanc, Ethel Daigle, Lucille Hanks, and her twin, Lucy Cailler. Mildred was a native of Scott and resident of Youngsville for most of her life. She was a longtime LPN at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. Pallbearers will be Jason Hebert, Leonard Louviere, Troy Louviere, Brandon Hebert, John Williford Jr., and Shawn Hebert. The family extends its sincere thanks to her caregivers, Pat Molaison and Mona Hebert; to Pelican Pointe Nursing Home for their extraordinary care; and to Grace Hospice and Palliative Care for their comfort during the final days. Words of condolence may be expressed online at www.waltersfh.com. Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507; 337.706.8941 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close