A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 1:30 PM in St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Mildred Huval Desormeaux , 86, who passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette. Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park. Reverend James Brady, JCL, Pastor of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette, will be the celebrant of the Funeral Mass. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Monday from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM and on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed Monday evening at 6:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. Survivors include Her sister, Sylvia Albert and husband Don Albert of Lafayette; her brother Clarence Huval and wife Carolyn Huval of Lafayette. Her seven children, daughter Sue Weeks Hoffpauir and husband Billy Hoffpauir of Lafayette; son Duane Desormeaux and wife Niki Desormeaux of Maurice, LA; son Ronnie Desormeux and wife Ellie Desormeaux of Broussard LA; daughter Sharon Deshotels and husband Teddy Deshotels of Lafayette, LA; daughter Sherri Desormeaux and husband Chris Noble of Lafayette, LA; daughter Sonia Keller and husband Keith Keller of Lafayette, and Judy Fenton of Houston, Texas. She also leaves behind sixteen grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Sabrey Paul Desormeaux; her baby brother Raymond Huval; her mother and father, Enold Huval and Leila Duhon Huval; her sister, Deanna Huval, her brother Douglas Huval, and her son-in-law, John M. Weeks of Lafayette. A lifelong resident of Acadiana, Mildred Marie Huval was born on May 2, 1934, to Enold and Leila in Lafayette, Louisiana. She had a very happy childhood as the 2nd of 5 children and was graced with the moniker of 'Poulet' at a very young age, due to her tiny stature. Mildred attended NP Moss and Lafayette High School and in 1951, she met and married her sweetheart, Sabrey Desormaux of Abbeville. She and Sabrey quickly added to their family, and she ultimately became the domestic manager of 7 children. Mildred has never been one to sit idly and spent her time volunteering as a substitute teacher in her children's schools, and managed the families 50 acre family farm in Youngsville. She traveled North America with the Cruisin Cajuns RV Travel Group, loved being a member of the Red Hat Society, was a devoted Catholic and honored her faith by volunteering as a member of the St. Pius Alter Society and was a member of the St. Pius Woman's Rosary Group (Blue Army of Our Lady of Fat! ima). Mildred and Sabrey were active members of the Lion's Club and they also spent many years traveling with their 4 daughters, as devoted Comeaux High School band parents. Her interests and skills were vast; she was an amazing seamstress, made the most beautiful wedding and birthday cakes, enjoyed Cajun dance, playing boure', gardening, and helping anyone in need. Mildred truly enjoyed being a long time volunteer of The Desormeaux Foundation, a community outreach program providing help for pregnant mothers in Acadiana. Her home was the epicenter of her family, especially once her grandchildren arrived and she gracefully hosted family holidays, birthdays, Sunday dinners, crawfish boils, wedding receptions, and the legendary Christmas Eve gathering, where all friends and family were welcome. Her 7 children ultimately blessed her with sixteen grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and in 2018 she met her first great, great granddaughter. The words "kind" and "devoted" ar! e used frequently to describe Mildred because she was truly kind and devoted to all whom she loved. A true renaissance woman, Mildred truly enjoyed every stage of her life. Pallbearers will be Ross Desormeaux, Christopher Fenton, Alexander Keller, Noah Deshotels, Jacob Deshotels, Justin Desormeaux, Matthew Desormeaux Aidan Cormier, and Charlie Cormier. Honorary Pallbearers will be. Clarence Huval, Duane Desormaux, Ronnie Desormeaux, Teddy Deshotels, Billy Hoffpauir and Casey Weeks. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Desormeaux family to Kathy Brooks and Francine Broussard for their loving and attentive care of our Ma-mom/Mildred. You will always be a very special part of our family. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
