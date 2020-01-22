Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Jeannette Hardy. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 24, 2020, in Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand for Mildred Jeannette Hardy, 89, who passed away on January 22, 2020 at her residence. Pastor Ted Standley will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Mildred, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Ernest Stanley and the former Velma Tisdell. She moved to Lafayette in 1960 and sought employment in the Oil & Gas Industry. Mildred worked as a secretary for Tenneco Oil & Gas for over 30 years, where she retired in 1985. She later went to work at Chevron and retired with them as well. Mildred was a very active member of the First Christian Church for over 50 years. She was an incredibly devoted mother and grandmother, who always put the needs of her family before her own. Although she has outlived many of her friends and co-workers, she will be missed by those who knew her and loved her. She is survived by her son, Mike Hardy and wife Heather; granddaughter, Melissa Hardy and fiancé Alphy Kandah. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Ben Hardy; her parents, Ernest and Velma Eloise Stanley; and her grandson, Benjamin William Hardy. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 9:00 AM until the time of service. The family would like to thank the staff of Grace Hospice and Senior Helper's for the exceptional care they provided. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Parkinson's Association.

