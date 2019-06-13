Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Mrs. Mildred Margaret Sloan, 99, who passed away on June 10, 2019. Brother Merlin Liverman, Pastor of Parkview Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, will conduct the funeral service. Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Sloan, a resident of Baton Rouge, was the daughter of the late John Ritchie and the former Ruby Smith. She is survived by her daughters, Kalen Dodge and husband, Wayne, and Margaret Carol White; grandchildren, Robert "Bobby" White, John Jeffrey Seiler, Jason Wade Seiler, Kirsten Ellen Bryant, Jessica White, Jacob White, and Clinton Wayne Dodge; and two great-grandchildren, Katie Seiler and Brac Bryant, and several additional great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford White, Sr.; son, Clifford White, Jr. and wife, Cheryl; parents; 8 brothers and sisters; and her second husband, L.T. Sloan. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home – Bertrand on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 12:00 PM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Personal condolences may be sent to the Sloan family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 13 to June 15, 2019