Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Mildred Richard Vincent, 89, who passed away August 31, 2020 at Pelican Pointe Rehabilitation Center. Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Saturday from 10:00 am to the time of service at 1:00 pm. A rosary will be recited at 11:00 am Saturday. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. She is survived by one daughter, Lindy Vincent Istre and her husband John; two sons, Michael Vincent and his wife Cheryl, and Heulin "Tunny" Vincent and his wife Bernadette; nine grandchildren; and nineteen great-grandchildren. Mrs. Vincent is preceded in death by her husband, Percy Vincent, one daughter, Lela Vincent Dietz; one son, Marvin "Pookie" Vincent; her parents, Dulpha and Alida Cormier Richard; and two brothers, Buford and Levan Richard. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.